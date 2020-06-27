25,000 people affected in Dibrugarh due to Assam floods

'PM's vision will be realised by young entrepreneurs' 2020-06-27 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, K Sivan attended an event called ‘Launching to New Heights in Space’ via video-conferencing. Speaking on participation of private sector in space activities, K Sivan said, “I request everyone to come forward to make India technological powerhouse. I am sure that PM's vision will be realised by young entrepreneurs of India. We are going to have an industry meet in a fortnight on the reforms.”