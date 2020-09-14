3 NEET aspirants' suicide in TN will be discussed: DMK

Talking on death of three aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) by suicide ahead of the exam in Tamil Nadu, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Dr Saravanan said that NEET is not needed in Tamil Nadu.

“Yesterday three students died by suicide ahead of NEET. DMK's contention is that NEET is not needed in Tamil Nadu. When there is no common syllabus throughout India how can government conduct a common exam for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) selection? It'll be discussed in state assembly session,” said Dr Saravanan.

The examination took place on September 13.