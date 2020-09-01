Admired by all: Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Congress veteran. Rahul Gandhi said, “With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.” Lok Sabha Speaker mourned loss of former President.

He said, “I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person. He always kept his professional life separate from the personal. He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.