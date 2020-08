India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 36 lakh-mark 2020-08-31 India crossed 36 lakh-mark of coronavirus cases including 7,81,975 active cases on Aug 31. The spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours. With 971 deaths, cumulative toll reached to 64,469. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of samples tested up to August 30 is 4,23,07,914. Of these, 8,46,278 samples were tested yesterday.