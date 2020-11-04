Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 83L with 46.2k new cases 2020-11-04 India’s Covid-19 tally reached 83,13,877 on November 4 after a spike of 46,254 new cases and 514 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,33,787 active cases in the country whereas total recovered cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,29,98,959 samples were tested up to Nov 3 and of these 12,09,609 samples were tested on Nov 3.