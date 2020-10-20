CBD may help reduce lung damage from Covid-19: Study

Researchers have found that one way Cannabidiol (CBD) appears to reduce the "cytokine storm" that damages the lungs and kills many patients with Covid-19 is by enabling an increase in levels of a natural peptide called Apelin, which is known to reduce inflammation and whose levels are dramatically reduced in the face of this storm.

The study was conducted by researchers at Dental College of Georgia and Medical College of Georgia (MCG). They reported CBD's ability to improve oxygen levels and reduce inflammation as well as physical lung damage in their laboratory model of deadly adult respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.