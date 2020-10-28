Centre owes Rs 12,000 crore to MCD: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted over doctors and health workers’ protest and said that Centre Government needs to give Rs 12,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for its past 10 years work. He further requested people in Municipal Corporation to run the organisation properly without practicing corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Some of Municipal doctors are sitting on strike, they've not been paid for months. This is a matter of shame for all of us. There should be no politics in this matter. Why is there so much scarcity in Municipal Corporation to pay salaries to employees? Central government is giving a grant to all the municipal corporations in the country, except Delhi. The Centre needs to give Rs 12,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for its past 10 years work. I request my brothers in Municipal Corporation to run it properly.”