Covid-19 Daily Update - April 10

Hydroxychloroquine not compulsory for COVID-19: ICMR 2020-04-09 Dr. R Ganga Ketkar spoke on the importance of Hydroxychloroquine medicine for COVID-19 patients and said that it is very important to know that it is not compulsory to give this medicine to anyone. “Doctors are giving this medicine to symptomatic patient’s contacts, till we don’t get conclusive results we won’t give it to any patient,” said Ketkar. Ketkar once again reiterated his statement that India is not entering the third stage of COVID-19.