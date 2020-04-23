Covid-19 Daily Update - April 23

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 22 2020-04-22 Karnataka reports 9 new cases today and the Centre approves an amendment that makes attacks in doctors and health workers cognizable and non-bailable offences. Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 9 new cases of Covid-19… The state opens up select economic activity from April 23 and...The Centre suspends the use of rapid antibody tests. --- Close to 1000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. As we go into this recording.. Over 21,000 cases have been reported from the country so far. More than 16,000 people are active carriers of the virus. Over 4000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and... The country has registered 673 covid-related deaths so far. --- After recording more than 500 cases yesterday, Maharashtra has reported more than 400 today. The sudden jump in Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai has rattled the Maharashtra government especially as some studies suggest that the pandemic is expected to peak in mid-May. The state continues to top the chart with over 4000 active cases. Gujarat reported 94 cases today and has overtaken Delhi to take the second spot. Figures from Delhi are awaited, as we record this bulletin. 269 people have died in Maharashtra and 95 in Gujarat, the highest so far in the country. Rajasthan added 133 cases today and is in the fourth spot with over a thousand active cases. Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu added 33 cases today and is in the 5th spot. Andhra Pradesh added 56 cases today, Kerala 11. They’re in the 9th and 10th spots respectively. Karnataka is in the 11 spot. --- Karnataka has reported 9 new cases today. With this, the number of active cases stands at 279. Among these 5 are in the ICU and no new deaths have been reported today. Of the 9 new cases reported today, 5 are from Kalaburgi, including a 4-month-old baby. 4 of the patients from Kalaburagi are contacts of previously diagnosed patients and 1 has presented with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. After 3 days of zero cases, Bengaluru has reported two new cases today...one is a contact of a previously diagnosed patient while the other has Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. The remaining two belong to the Nanjanagud pharma cluster in Mysuru. --- Before we move on to the news from across India, here are a few updates from the health ministry and the ICMR The Centre has asked the states to suspend the use of the much awaited rapid antibody tests for Covid-19 after at least three state governments, including Rajasthan, complained about huge variation in the findings. Five lakh rapid antibody test kits were imported from China and distributed among state governments earlier this week. Eight institutes of ICMR will carry out field validation of the rapid antibody tests. In case a problem is found in the kits, the manufacturer will be asked to replace them. The ICMR had earlier advised that the antibody kits were to be only to be used for surveillance....Karnataka had announced 5 high risk categories that would be the first to undergo these tests, but that plan has also been put on hold until the kits are validated. --- According to an ICMR advisory, pregnant women whose delivery date is in the next five days, must get tested for Covid-19 even if they are not showing any symptoms. This applies to those women who live in cluster or containment areas. The ICMR had previously said that pregnant women are not at a higher risk than the general population. The advisory has been updated in recognition of the fact that pregnancy itself alters the body’s immune system and also the response to viral infections in general. ICMR will update its advisories periodically. --- The World Health Organisation has ruled out the 'lab manipulation' theory, and has said that there is evidence to say that coronavirus originated from animals. The lab manufactured theory had received a large following across the world among people who saw this as biological warfare unleashed by China. --- The government will soon start a telephone survey to gather feedback on prevalence and distribution of Covid-19 symptoms and has appealed to citizens to participate. The survey will be carried out by the National Informatics Centre, who will call from the number 1921. --- ---- The Indian Medical Association has withdrawn its 'White Alert' and 'Black Day' protests over the attack on doctors and other healthcare professionals after the Union Home Minister assured them of security. In a video conference with the doctors, he said that such a protest would send out a bad signal and harm the country’s reputation internationally. Later in the day, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union cabinet has approved an amendment to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to insert provisions to take action against those attacking doctors and health care workers. Attacks on doctors and health workers are now cognizable and non-bailable offences. The accused can be sentenced from 3 months to 5 years in prison and penalised from 50,000 up to two lakh rupees. The investigation will also be completed within 30 days. Additionally, if damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused. There have been several incidents of attacks on healthcare professionals involved in Covid-19 operations in Moradabad, Hyderabad and Indore. In Chennai, a burial of a doctor was disrupted by locals. Doctors and nurses have also faced trouble in localities where they stay with house owners and locals threatening them and asking them to leave the area. In some cases, relatives of patients also attacked doctors after Covid-19 patients died. --- Moving on to news from the country, 225 pilgrims who had been evacuated from Iran on March 25th, and placed in quarantine in Rajasthan on their return, were airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh today. They were made to undergo a medical screening at the airport , and the group will spend an additional 14 days in quarantine in Leh and Kargil. Iran had emerged as a major Covid hotspot in March. While nearly 600 pilgrims from Ladakh have been evacuated from Iran, close to 300 more pilgrims are still stranded and 250 of them were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. ----- The Manipur government is planning to open grocery stalls along the borders with Myanmar in order to prevent its residents from crossing the border to buy the essentials. Manipur shares about 510-km of its border with Myanmar but a large part is unfenced and is guarded by Assam Rifles. People on both sides of the border, however, are allowed to travel up to 20-km without travel documents as part of an agreement between the two countries. The Manipuri government’s move to open stores on the Indian side aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus. --- In news from Karnataka...The government has decided to allow select activities from April 23. Courier services, construction work and manufacturing of packaging materials are among these. These select activities will be allowed only outside the Covid-19 containment zones identified by the government. Public transportation will remain suspended till May 3, but private vehicles with passes for emergency services will be permitted on the roads. Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, auto mechanics, carpenters - will also be allowed. In rural areas, construction of roads and buildings, as well as irrigation projects will be allowed to resume. Projects in industrial estates, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside will also be allowed to resume. Manufacturing units of essential goods such as drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices can re-start operations. Food processing industries in rural areas, coal production and manufacturing units of packaging materials are also among the select activities allowed by the state. However flights, buses, metro rail and inter-district, inter-state travel are banned till May 3. Hospitality services, bars, malls, theatres, shopping complexes and so on will remain shut. All religious places must stay closed. The government, which is facing a financial crunch, is under immense pressure to kickstart economic activities that stopped because of the coronavirus-driven lockdown. ---- In Bengaluru, a team of doctors and researchers from HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology have received permission to start blood plasma clinical trials in the city. Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure using antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat a critically ill patient suffering from the same disease. Kerala and Delhi had applied for permission earlier. However, it is still unclear where the trials will be conducted and who is supposed to procure the antibody plasma. A preliminary agreement has been worked out between HCG and Victoria Hospital. Worldwide, 55 clinical trials have been registered for assessment of convalescent plasma usage as a treatment for Covid-19. --- The state government will be conducting revision classes for SSLC students, whose exams have been postponed due to the lockdown. Classes will be held on Doordarshan’s Chandana channel between 3 pm to 4.30 pm starting April 29th. Mathematics and Science will be covered for the first 16 days. From the 17th day, model question papers of both the subjects will be provided and teachers will also help students acquire the techniques to solve the papers. From the 18th day, revision classes for social science will be held for six days. Language subjects will be taken up towards the end. --- Before we go, A helpline started by Mangaluru based Interventional Cardiologist a few months ago has been helping the people across the country during the lockdown. According to Dr Padmanabha Kamath, the helpline has been receiving distress calls from places as far as Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh as well as Bengaluru. The helpline has been giving guidance on cardiac cases through WhatsApp. Dr Kamath has said the helpline has become more meaningful during this lockdown announced to check the spread of coronavirus.