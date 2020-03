On a day when Prime Minister Modi announced a country-wide lockdown, India recorded 551 cases of novel Coronavirus. the country has lost 10 people to the virus so far.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help tide over this difficult stretch.

****

If you're a foriegn tourist and find yourself stranded in Karnataka, here is the link to the Karnataka Tourism website which has help desks in several districts.

https://www.karnatakatourism. org/what-is-new/