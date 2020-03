It's day 2 of the 21-day-lockdown in India. India reported 627 active cases of the novel coronavirus. Karnataka added 4 new cases. Amid the gloom, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor, the farmers and SHGs.

