Covid-19 Daily Update - May 17

Covid-19 Daily Update - May 16 2020-05-17 Karnataka reports 36 new cases today, Shivajinagar in Bengaluru emerges as a new cluster zone.A PIL in the Supreme Court asks for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals, at a fee though. Nitin Krishna looks at the top fake news of the week. The daily update with Akhil Kadidal. ---- Full Text: This the daily COVID update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 36 fresh cases, a PIL in the Supreme Court asks for private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, the Finance minister announces several structural reforms in sectors like mining and... Nitin takes a look at the top fake news of the week But first, a look at the daily figures... The country currently has more than 53,000 active cases and has registered 2,790 deaths since the first case was reported in January this year. ICMR tested more than 94,000 samples for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and has conducted more than 21 lakh tests so far. Moving on, a quick look at how the states did today. In a shocking development, Gujarat added 1058 new cases today and with this has over 6000 active cases. Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases today, and has had OVER 10,000 cases so far, out which 6,973 are still active Delhi has 438 new cases and registered 6 deaths and has 5,278 active cases In Maharashtra, Mumbai alone registered 884 new cases and 41 new deaths today. The Brihan-Mumbai corporation wants to create a quarantine facility at the Wankhade Stadium, the iconic cricket ground to deal with--- 36 new cases were reported from Karnataka today, of which 12 cases are those who have returned from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and also inter district travel. One patient has returned from Dubai. The rest are primary and secondary contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Shivajinagar in Bengaluru has reported all 14 of the city’s cases today, and all the new cases are secondary contacts of Patient 653. 11 cases yesterday were traced back to the same patient and with the spike in cases, Shivajinagar seems to be the latest cluster zone in the city. Patient 653, a housekeeper in a COVID-designated quarantine hotel caught the infection from a nurse working at Shifa hospital, who had in turn been infected by an OPD patient. All of Patient 653’s contacts so far have been men between the ages of 20 - 50, mostly migrants from UP, Assam and Bihar, who work in hotels and as guards. All the men were asymptomatic when tested. All of them live in the same building, which has since been closed, and other residents have been isolated. 30 individuals have been tested, and their results are awaited.Cases from Hongasandra, Padarayanapura and now Shivajinagar account for slightly over half the COVID cases reported in the city. Moving on to the other cases from the state..Kalaburagi has reported 8 cases. 4 patients from Hassan and 3 from Shivamogga have a travel history to Mumbai. 1 person from Udupi who returned from Dubai tested positive today, this is the only COVID case from international travel reported today. --- With this, the state has reported 1,092 cases in total, nearly half of which are active cases and 13 are in the ICU. 36 people have died so far. The state has tested more than 6000 samples in the last 24 hours. --- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced some structural reforms in her 4th tranche of the COVID stimulus. Government monopoly over coal will soon come to an end, commercial mining will be allowed on a revenue-sharing basis. Private investment will be allowed in the minerals sector. Import of certain defence equipment will be banned. FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74% and a different Budget will announce local defence purchases from next year. Power discoms in Union Territories will be privatised --- Ten central trade unions will hold a day-long hunger strike on May 22nd, at the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in the national capital. The strike is part of a nation-wide protest against the “anti-worker” move to suspend labour laws in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The central trade unions have also decided to send a joint representation to the International Labour Organisation regarding the suspension of labour laws, that resulted in violation of international commitments on labour standards and human rights. The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has called a separate protest on May 20th. --- A PIL filed at the Supreme Court sought a direction to the Centre to immediately frame guidelines, so that those who can afford it, can choose to be treated at private hospitals for COVID-19. The PIL was filed by a Kolkata resident, Avinash Goenka who asked why should the patient be forced to seek treatment at government hospitals, if they are willing, and can afford treatment elsewhere. The plea said this could be against the patient’s choice, which denies them quality of life in the name of a pandemic. Among other pleas, the Kolkata resident said that the government should direct insurance companies to immediately settle full claims, which were raised as per revised rates in the light of the pandemic. --- In news from Karnataka...A complaint has been filed against two doctors and a family member of a COVID patient for not reporting COVID-19 cases to the health department. According to the complaint, doctors Altaf and Avinash Singh had information about Patient 911 in Mangammanapalya. But neither of them nor the patient’s brother, Iliyaz Pasha, brought it to the notice of the health officials or the authority concerned. The three accused have been held responsible for infecting several other people. --- A list with the names of people who have been home-quarantined, has been published on Karnataka’s Health & Family Welfare department’s website and has come under ethical hacker Elliot Alderson’s scanner. who pointed out in a tweet, that making personal data and travel histories public is ‘not a very good idea’, and that ‘everyone deserves privacy’. --- More than 60 Kannadigas stuck in Bangladesh are worried that they may not be repatriated in the second round of the Vande Bharat mission, as there is no mention of a flight from Dhaka to Bengaluru. The first round of repatriation had a flight from Dhaka to Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir. 63 Kannadigas were registered to fly to Chennai on May 14th, however non-Tamil Nadu residents were not allowed on the flight. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana has said that he is aware of the situation and will be following it up with the Centre. --- Moving on, in our fake news segment today, Nitin looks at viral forwards on social media, that have been creating a buzz for all the wrong reasons... the surge in cases. --- This particular graphic is also being widely shared on WhatsApp. It claims that the World Health Organisation has issued a statement that no vegetarian is affected by coronavirus, and that the virus requires animal protein in the body to survive. AltNews, an independent fact-checking platform has said that this particular claim was widespread on Twitter & Facebook in Hindi. So, are vegetarians spared from contracting the COVID-19 infection? In an email response to Alt News, a WHO personnel from the country office has confirmed that no such statement that endorses or condemns a particular diet has been issued. --- The false claim denouncing meat-eating was part of yet another viral WhatsApp forward. This list of ‘dos and don'ts’ has been attributed to the Indian Council of Medical Research When Dr Rajani Kant, the Director of ICMR’ Regional Medical Research Centre was contacted by AltNews, he is reported to have clarified that ICMR hasn’t issued such a directive. Dr Rajani Kant has cleared the air, saying that all updates by ICMR are communicated in the form of a press release on the official website. ---- The peculiar trend of islamophobia during the lockdown has continued to flourish, with politicians also pitching in with their share of fake news. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma had tweeted an old video of Muslims offering namaz in large numbers to claim that they were violating social distancing norms. Parvesh Verma also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of increasing the salaries of Muslim priests and dared him to cut their salaries. However, the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi), quickly tweeted that this is totally false. And that an old video was being used with a malicious intent to spread rumours. The East Delhi DCP asked the MP to verify and post information. The BJP MP deleted his tweet soon moments later. Fact-checking website Alt News has said that the video was taken on March 20, five days before the lockdown was announced. Stay tuned for more fake news takedowns. Because, unquestioned fake news is as good as the truth.