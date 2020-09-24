Exhibition on Uyghur genocide held outside UN office

A photo exhibition titled “Stop Uyghur Genocide! Stop Uyghur Forced Labour” was organised at Broken Chair in front of UN during the 45th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva. The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) organised the three-day-long photo protest to highlight the situation in Xinjiang province of China. Pictures of Uyghur victims were put to make the international community aware about the crisis. Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress said, “Today we are organising a photo exhibition against forced labour and to stop the Uyghur genocide. Here, 45th Session of Human Rights Council is going on so we are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the Uyghur genocide and draw international attention.” He added, “Today more than 3 million Uyghur Muslims are suffering in a 21st-century concentration camp by the Chinese government. The Chinese government is using Uyghur Muslims as forced labour so that's why we are calling the world to stop business with China. We are pleading the Chinese government to stop the Uyghur genocide. It is a shame in the 21st century and silence is a crime. So we ask the whole world and entire human being to stand with Uyghur, support us”. Recently, the new revelations of the use of Uyghur forced labour and the forced sterilisation on Uyghur women by the Chinese government has added a new dimension to the crisis: this now constitutes ‘’Genocide’’ under the Article 2 of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

