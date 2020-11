Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali in Karachi 2020-11-15 ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, the streets of Pakistan's Karachi were illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited the temple for puja on Diwali. They lit ‘diyas’, made rangoli on the occasion. Locals also burst crackers to celebrate the festival.