Woman rows 18 km daily to take care of tribal babies 2020-11-23 Covid-19 phase led to hardships for many, the pandemic has also severely affected healthcare facilities in rural areas. Meet Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar. Braving the pandemic, she rows 18 km daily to help the children who are under six years of age and expecting mothers in interior villages. She aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant mothers for good health. Tribals hailed her selfless efforts for assistance during the pandemic.