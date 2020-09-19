Gas balloons explode during ‘Seva Saptah’ celebrations

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 19 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 19:51 ist
About: 

 Several people suffered burn injuries after hydrogen-filled balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebration in Chennai on September 18. A spark from fireworks resulted in explosion of gas-filled balloons. All of the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. The whole incident was recorded on a mobile video. 
 

