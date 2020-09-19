Gas balloons explode during ‘Seva Saptah’ celebrations

IPL 2020 to be different due to Covid-19: Ponting 2020-09-19 Ahead of their season’s opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to Covid-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. “Certainly it’s going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict Covid protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals,” said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.