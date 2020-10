IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Tripathi’s performance 2020-10-04 Kolkata Knight Riders lost match against Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi’s performance by saying, “I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that. It’s almost more difficult situation to go in. It’s a huge positive, I think every IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It’s almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn’t keep him when he is doing such a positive job.”