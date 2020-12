Protest held in B'luru as govt mulls ‘Love Jihad’ law 2020-12-01 People held a protest in Bengaluru against Centre and Karnataka Government over bringing law against ‘Love Jihad’. One of the protestors said that the law is to divide people and to control the Hindu women sexuality. BJP-led government in Karnataka is thinking about to come up with a law against ‘Love Jihad’ and inter religious marriages.