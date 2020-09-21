Helicopter crashes in UP’s Azamgarh, trainee pilot dies

Muslim musician from Rajkot composes Bhajans 2020-09-21 Having composed and released 20 albums consisting of bhajans and songs, Sohil Baloch is now set to melt his listeners’ heart with his latest bhajan composition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hailing from Rajkot city of Gujarat, Sohil though belongs to a Muslim family has been brought up on bhajans, which today have become his passion. For his latest composition, he not just broke the religious barriers but even the territorial ones by including in it the tabla performance of the famous Pakistani musician, Wajid Ali Tafu. The melodious rendition of the duo is not just meant to evoke devotion among people but also spread the message of peace and harmony among different faiths. Inspired by his father and elder sister to take up music as his career, the 30-year-old has also worked with famous Indian playback singer, Anuradha Pundwal. A music teacher in School, Sohil has also composed and sung a number of bhajans dedicated to various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Swaminarayan and many more. Hardik Mehta in whose studio Sohil has composed his latest bhajan feels fortunate to be a part of it. Sohil by way of his music and singing is not just showcasing his respect to the beliefs of other community but is also becoming a medium to unite two faiths.