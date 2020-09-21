Helicopter crashes in UP’s Azamgarh, trainee pilot dies

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 21 2020, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 17:57 ist
About: 

A trainee pilot died and others who were onboard got injured after a helicopter carrying 4 people crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on September 21. Local administrations are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

