India’s economy is moving faster than anticipated: DEA

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that India’s economy is moving much faster than it was anticipated by economists. Bajaj further mentioned the International Monetary Fund report had predicted that India's growth should be 8.8% in next financial year.

Tarun Bajaj said, “Despite Covid-19 situation, our growth story, which we feel is intact, is also accepted by others, who are ready to invest in India. We continue to see an uptick in economy for past few months since opening up of economy post lockdown. We are expecting a further improvement in November. The economy is moving much faster than anticipated by economists. This is mentioned in IMF report which says India's growth should be 8.8% in next financial year, which is highest for major economies.”