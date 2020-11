Delhiites welcome ‘increased’ fine on not wearing masks 2020-11-20 The Delhi government is taking strict measures as city faces ‘third wave’ of coronavirus. Due to negligence by several Delhiites, the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. People in Delhi welcomed the government's decision. A local said, “ The government is doing this for us. If we don't do our bit, it's wrong.” The other one said, “People used to be without a mask in markets. Now, they'll not step out without it.” Delhi reported 7,546 new Covid-19 cases on November 19.