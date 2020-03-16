Italy records 368 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus even as the total death toll due to the deadly virus in the European country rose to 1,809. Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli, during a press conference in Rome, revealed that the total number of positive cases registered in the country reached 24,747 on Sunday, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, CNN reported. Meanwhile, France's Public Health authority too reported 36 new deaths due to the deadly virus, taking the toll to 127 while the total number of cases mounted to 5,423. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.