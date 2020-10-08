'Jai Sri Ram' embossed bell brought to Ram Temple

A 4.1 feet tall bell with 'Jai Sri Ram' embossed on it has been brought to the Ram Temple on October 07.

The bell was brought through a Ram Rath Yatra, organized by Chennai based Legal Rights Council. Started from Rameshwaram on September 17, the yatra reached Ayodhya on October 07.

Rights Council, National General Secretary said, "The bell weighs 613 kilograms, and is 4.1 ft tall and 3.9 ft wide. If it's rung by keeping it in a very high place, its sound can be heard in a radius of 8 kms. We crossed 11 states, covering a distance of 4,555 km to reach Ayodhya.”