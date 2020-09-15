J&K farmers welcome zero-line cultivation permit

Unlock 4.0: Gyms resume operations in Delhi 2020-09-15 Gymnasiums, yoga centres, and fitness clubs began operations in Delhi from September 14. Delhi government issued new guidelines for unlocking 4.0 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The gym owners are making sure that fitness equipment and machinery are getting sanitized properly. They are taking all necessary precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, keeping a batch of 4-5 people at a time, etc. All fitness centers were closed for nearly 6 months due to COVID-19. The reopening of gyms comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March.