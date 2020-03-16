Kamal Nath is running away from floor test: Chouhan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress leader Kamal Nath. Shivraj Singh said that Kamal Nath-led government is running away from floor test. "Madhya Pradesh govt has lost its majority, that is why they are running away from the floor test, we will ask govt to bring a confidence motion today. Chief Minister has said he wants a floor test, then why is he not doing it? Our only demand is a floor test," said Shivraj Singh. "Governor has ordered the government to conduct a floor test in the assembly after his address. Chief Minister is saying it's up to the Speaker and not him, what happens in the assembly is decided by the government, Speaker works on what is decided by the government," Shivraj Singh further added.