Kamal Nath-led govt was of corruption: Scindia

As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. “It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on basis of money.

They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask the people of Madhya Pradesh. There was a complete disregard of promises made to the public,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“In defence, Kamal Nath said he forget her (Imarti Devi's) name. How can you forget the name of someone who was in your cabinet? Because she's a woman, a Dalit? Is this his & Congress' thinking about women? He is full of ego, and people will shatter it,” added Scindia on the 'item' remark.