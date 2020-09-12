Kangana slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer

About:
Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, “Maharashtra government's terror and torture is increasing by the day. Today they have attacked a veteran navy officer in the broad daylight. They beat him for condemning the Government.” Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a group of people for beating up a former Navy officer. The incident took place on September 9 in Mumbai. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.