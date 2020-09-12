Kangana slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer

Sena attacked my father: Daughter of ex-Navy officer 2020-09-12 Daughter of the ex-Navy Officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten in Mumbai on September 09, alleged that people from Shiv Sena attacked her father in broad daylight. “My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We have registered an FIR,” said Sheela Sharma said.