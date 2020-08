Cong's well-wishers to welcome letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad 2020-08-28 Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on August 27 said that “Any Congressman having a genuine interest in Congress’ internal dynamics would welcome the letter.” He lambasted at congress leaders, who are criticising the letter by saying that those who criticize the letter could not win the election. He is one of the 23 signatories to the letter calling for sweeping reforms within Congress.