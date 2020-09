'Symptomatic students taking NEET will be isolated' 2020-09-13 The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against Covid-19. Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology said, “1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre. We're abiding by all Covid-19 guidelines including thermal screening and sanitisation. If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits,” said Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu.