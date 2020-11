Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over rising onion prices, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s face for Bihar assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav said even though onion prices have hit century, the government doesn’t seem to care.

Tejashwi reminded BJP of its hard stance against rising onion prices when the party was in opposition, adding that for BJP, ‘Mehangai Dayan’ has turned into ‘Bhaujai’.