Efforts on to up usage of natural gas by 4 times: PM 2020-11-21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended 8th convocation day of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University on Nov 21. PM Modi said, “Today, we are moving forward with the goal of reducing the country's carbon footprint by 30-35%. The efforts are on to increase the use of natural gas for energy needs by four times in this decade. In next five years, we’ll increase oil refinery production by two times.”