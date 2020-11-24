Nasik boy cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days

About:
Om Mahajan, a resident of Nashik, has covered the distance between Kashmir and Kanyakumari by cycling for 3600 kilometres in record 8 days 7 hours and 38 minutes. The Nashik boy was met with roaring welcome upon his return, with many calling him ‘Nashik ka Bhai’. Interestingly, Om Mahajan has brought the title home again as his uncle had also completed the vertical journey in record time, but then was later beaten by Colonel Bharat Pannu. “My uncle's record was broken by Colonel Bharat Pannu sahab. Now I have brought the title home again by doing it in 8 days 7 hours and 38 minutes,” he told ANI.