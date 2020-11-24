Nasik boy cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days

Gadkari urges automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines 2020-11-24 Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urged automobile industry to introduce flex-fuel engines. He said, “I am not satisfied that industries are not giving the cooperation. In USA, Brazil and Canada, all these companies which are present in India they have flex engine, there is a choice for the consumer either they can use ethanol or petrol 10 per cent, so this is going to be very much helpful for the Indian economy. Because ethanol is from agriculture and it’s a green fuel which is going to reduce pollution.”