Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan: Tejashwi

I didn’t insult anyone: Kamal Nath on accusations 2020-10-19 Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on Monday clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’ and said it wasn’t to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is just looking for excuses. He said, “I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth.” Earlier, while addressing a gathering, CM Shivraj had said that Kamal Nath has crossed limits of shamelessness. “I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter & mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness,” Shivraj said.