Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan: Tejashwi

  • Oct 19 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 11:29 ist
Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did injustice to (Lok Janshakti Party) LJP chief Chirag Pawan “What Nitish Kumar ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan,” said Yadav.

 

