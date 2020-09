Madurai businessman installs life-sized statue of wife 2020-09-11 Unable to overcome the demise of his beloved wife, Madurai man gets home her life-size statue. Sethuraman and his wife Pitchaimaniammal were happily married for the past 48 years. Due to age related ailments, Pitchaimaniammal passed away on August 8. With help of a sketching artist and a sculptor, he erected a six-feet statue of Pitchaimaniammal in home premises. On the 30th day after her demise, Madurai businessman unveiled the statue and offered prayers.