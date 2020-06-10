Researchers identify targets for COVID-19 vaccine

'Govt should extend help to economically weaker states' 2020-06-10 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 9 slammed Centre for not helping the state during the pandemic. He said that Centre should help weaker states at the time of crisis. “There is a lot of demand from the Central Government but unfortunately we have not got a single ventilator from them. We are working in our limited resources. At the same time, in this corona period, the BJP is seen colored in its own color of politics,” He also took a jibe at BJP on its virtual rallies by saying, “Approximately 150 crores will be spent on their virtual rally. With that money, migrant laborers could be brought back home for free.” Jharkhand Chief Minister also asserted that the state government demanded increase in man-days under MGNREGA scheme during the visit of Secretary of Union Rural Development Department.