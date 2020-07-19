Samsung launches range of SSDs in India

BJP demands CBI probe of 'audio clip' horse-trading 2020-07-18 BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 18 placed a series of questions for Rajasthan government regarding ‘purported audio clip’, where the state government alleged BJP’s attempt to topple the government. “State Government should answer whether they indulged in phone tapping as Chief Minister and their other leaders are saying the audio is authentic whereas in FIR it is mentioned as purported. We demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into this matter, whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way?” said Patra.