This is backstabbing, going out of alliance: VIP chief

During the joint press conference with RJD, Congress and others on seat sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar elections, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni left the media interaction midway after claiming that his party has been backstabbed.

“What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow,” said Sahni who was sitting next to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav along with Tejashwi Yadav, and other different party leaders.