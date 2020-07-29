Three-story building collapses in Bengaluru

High normal blood platelet count could indicate cancer? 2020-07-29 Blood platelet counts at the higher end of normal suggest a high risk of cancer in men aged 60 or over, and should be investigated, according to new University of Exeter research. Platelets perform a crucial function in blood, including helping blood to clot, which helps us heal wounds. However, Exeter researchers have previously found that cancer risk is significantly raised by having an abnormally high blood platelet count (more than 400 x 109/l,) a condition known as thrombocytosis. Now, they have found that cases of cancer greatly increased in older males with a platelet count on the high end of the normal range (326 to 400 x 109/l), indicating that these patients should be investigated for cancer.