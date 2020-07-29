Three-story building collapses in Bengaluru

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 12:01 ist
About: 

A three-story building behind an under-construction site collapsed in Bengaluru on July 28. The incident happened in the Majestic area. No casualties have been reported at the site

