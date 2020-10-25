Very disappointed: David Warner after KXIP defeats SRH

A 12-run defeat by Kings XI Punjab, left Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered in today’s match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. While addressing a press conference, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner expressed disappointment over the loss. “I think our bowlers did an incredible job. I felt they did an exceptional job through the middle period to take wickets and to use the wickets to their advantage. I think today was a special day for them. In regards to batting, obviously, it was a good start, just very disappointed we didn’t get the job done. We didn’t take the game on enough as we did in the previous times. That’s what happens in cricket if you give your position a sniff, it can be taken away from you really fast,” said Warner.