With 3 farm laws, Modi is killing farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai’s dabbawalas struggling to survive amid Covid-19 2020-10-05 While the financial capital is gradually opening up amid Covid-19, dabbawalas are still feeling the brunt. Maharashtra government allowed eateries to open up with 50% capacity, but no good news came for the century-old lunchbox delivery service providers. Work from home culture with fewer offices operational, revenue of dabbawalas severely impacted. They hope for better future to get back on track for what they are known for.