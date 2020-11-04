Women’s T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging'

US Election 2020: Donald Trump confident of victory 2020-11-04 The Presidential Election of United States of America is underway on November 3 (local time). President Donald Trump in Virginia expressed confidence and said, “I hear we're doing very well in Florida, very well in Arizona, incredibly well in Texas, we're doing very well all over here. I think we're going to have a great night and more importantly, we're going to have a great four years.” “Not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully, we will be doing only one of those two. Winning is easy, losing is never easy - not for me, it's not. When you see rallies, there's tremendous love going on in this country, tremendous unity,” he added.