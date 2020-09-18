Is the Shycocan reliable

The Shycocan claims to neutralise 99.9% of the coronavirus in a closed space and its launch offers hope for the sinking restaurant industry.
A restaurant in Jayanagar has become the first eatery to install the device, though scientists remain concerned about its efficacy.

