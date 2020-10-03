Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek’s performance against CSK

IPL 2020: SRH skipper David Warner lauds Rashid Khan 2020-09-30 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about the performance of Rashid Khan and today’s victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, “Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well.” “Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do,” Warner added.