$1 mn reward for info on Amit Shah's trips, says Pannun; calls for CRPF schools to be shut down

<p>Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has offered a reward of $1 million to anyone who can provide him with information on Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah's</a> foreign trips, while calling for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crpf">CRPF</a> schools to be shutdown from November 26.</p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pannun-calls-for-shutdown-of-crpf-schools-offers-shah-info-reward/articleshow/114560186.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> by the <em>Times of India, </em>Pannun in his statement, alleged that CRPF has committed various atrocities, including the "attack on Golden Temple in Amritsar, facilitation of death squads during 1984 genocide and extrajudicial killings" of Sikhs in Punjab. Thus, he urged students and parents to boycott CRPF schools.</p>.<p>Pannun has also offered a reward of $1 million to anyone who can provide information to him and his banned organisation Sikhs for Justice, on the foreign trips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p>.<p>"Home minister Shah is heading India's CRPF and is responsible for hiring mercenaries to assassinate Hardeep Nijjar and a murder-for-hire plot in New York," Pannun alleged.</p>.Nijjar killing, attempt on Pannun's life part of 'single' plot, claims Canada's ex-envoy.<p>This comes after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-crpf-school-blast-what-we-know-so-far-2-3241453">blast</a> near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, October 20. Delhi Police had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-police-writes-to-telegram-to-probe-khalistan-angle-in-blast-suspect-spotted-in-cctv-3241069">written to Telegram</a> on October 21 after a pro-Khalistani group claimed responsibility of the blast in a post on the messaging app.</p><p>Subsequently, a suspicious email was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/crpf-schools-across-india-get-bomb-threats-after-blast-at-delhi-institute-3242959">received</a> by the CRPF on Monday night, claiming that improvised devises may explode on three CRPF premises by 11 am Tuesday.</p><p>The schools-- one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad -- are safe and functioning normally.</p><p>On Monday, October 20, Pannun had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/khalistani-terrorist-pannun-warns-passengers-of-possible-threat-says-not-to-take-air-india-flights-from-nov-1-19-report-3241304">warned</a> passengers not to fly Air India flights from Nov 1 to 19, claiming that there is a possibility of an attack during those days. He added that there could be a possibility of a threat to their lives if passengers opted for the airline, as these dates coincide with the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide"</p>.<p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>