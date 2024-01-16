13-year-old recounts captivity in Gaza

Hila, now 13, is the youngest of the returned hostages to speak out about the harsh conditions in which they were held, seeking to highlight the plight of more than 100 hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.

The terrifying drive to Gaza, surrounded by Hamas terrorists, was the first time, Hila said, that she fully realized how "really close" the territory was to the community she had grown up in.

She said she, her mother and Emily were taken to a home in Gaza, where they were put in a dark room with a couple of other hostages. At first, an armed guard stayed in the room, but eventually moved to the living room.

"They understood we're not going to run away," Hila said. "Outside it's dangerous, too— why would we run?"

They were warned not to try to escape, Hila said, told that "if we go outside the people out there don't like you, so you'll be killed anyway."

Their captors gave them little food— half a pita and a bit of halva on some days, canned beans on others— and very little water, often well water so distasteful, Hila said, that she had to force herself to drink.

At times, the captors ate while the captives did not, she said: "There were days when there just wasn't food, and they would keep it for themselves."

Occasionally, Hila said, they heard other children's voices, and wondered if they were elsewhere in the home. They had to request permission to use the bathroom, and Hila learned the Arabic word for it, hammam.

Once, an explosion nearby caused the window of their room to break, Hila said, but they escaped injury.

A few times, she recounted, they were woken in the middle of the night and hastily moved in the darkness.