JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

14 injured after tree falls on roller coaster ride in Spain

Catalan emergency services said they had attended to 14 people. Two in a critical condition were taken to two separate hospitals. Three people in a less serious condition were also taken to hospital.
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 15:20 IST

Follow Us

Madrid: Some 14 people were injured, two seriously, on Sunday after a tree fell onto a roller coaster at PortAventura in Tarragona, eastern Spain, the theme park said.

"This Sunday morning, due to strong winds... there was an incident caused by a tree falling close to the Tomahawk ride," the theme park, a favourite with tourists to Spain's Costa Dorada, said in a statement.

"Some of the branches hit visitors who were on the ride," the statement continued.

Catalan emergency services said they had attended to 14 people. Two in a critical condition were taken to two separate hospitals. Three people in a less serious condition were also taken to hospital.

The Tomahawk ride is a "children's roller coaster with frenetic climbs and descents," according to PortAventura's website.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 February 2024, 15:20 IST)
World newsspainAccidentroller coaster

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT