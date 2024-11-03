Home
Homeworld

16 soldiers injured as gunmen attack security forces' convoys in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Eleven security personnel were injured when gunmen attacked their convoy in the Sarvekai area of South Waziristan district, officials said, adding that the injured included an officer of captain rank.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 20:10 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 20:10 IST
