2024 Olympics: France calls on 45 countries' militaries, police for security support

Paris: France has asked about 45 foreign countries to contribute several thousand extra military, police and civilian personnel to help safeguard the Paris Olympics this summer, government sources said on Friday, amid a complex geopolitical and security outlook.

The country plans to deploy about 45,000 French police and security forces, 20,000 private security personnel and around 15,000 military each day to protect an event that will see millions of sports fans and tourists stay in the country for several weeks at the height of summer.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as a threat of terrorist attacks have forced the French government to raise its security alert to its highest level in recent days.

"The security context, particularly in recent weeks, means that there is extreme vigilance regarding the security of these Olympic Games," said a French military official.