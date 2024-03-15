3 dead after 'likely' tornado rips through Indiana town: Reports

At least three people were killed in possible tornadoes in the US state of Indiana on Thursday, according to media reports, as violent storms ripped through the region, including neighboring Ohio.

The three deaths occurred a trailer home park in Winchester, Indiana, about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of the state capital, Indianapolis, NBC News reported, citing state police.

The Indiana State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or additional information.

The National Weather Service said that it could not confirm that a tornado touched down in Winchester, but that it was "likely" judging by the damage and images taken by people on the ground.

The storms were part of a night of violent weather that stretched from northeast Texas to Ohio. Several small towns near Winchester also suffered heavy damage from suspected tornadoes.