3 including two children killed as gunmen attack cop's car in Pakistan

Peshawar: A police officer and two children were killed when unknown gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the gunmen on a bike attacked the police officer's car. Two women in the car miraculously escaped death.

The children aged between 8-12 years were killed in the firing.