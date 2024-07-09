Home
3 including two children killed as gunmen attack cop's car in Pakistan

PTI
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 07:04 IST

Peshawar: A police officer and two children were killed when unknown gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the gunmen on a bike attacked the police officer's car. Two women in the car miraculously escaped death.

The children aged between 8-12 years were killed in the firing.

The family of the police officer was on the way to Peshawar for medical treatment when the gunmen opened fire at the moving vehicle near Kurram Toll Plaza.

The 1122 Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to a local hospital.

The police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Published 09 July 2024, 07:04 IST
